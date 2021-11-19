Quant Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $230.77 or 0.00403887 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $97.38 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001107 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $648.46 or 0.01134923 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

