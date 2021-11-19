QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) PT Raised to $40.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 10.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,187,000 after acquiring an additional 585,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 757,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

