Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on February 2nd

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

NYSE:DGX opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.39. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

