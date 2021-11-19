Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Quhuo stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.84.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

