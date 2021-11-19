Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $666,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

