Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $284 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.64 million.Radware also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.220 EPS.

Shares of Radware stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $30.90. 3,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,687. Radware has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 50.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.