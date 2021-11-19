Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Capitalization Hits $70.87 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $70.87 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00072830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00093192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.99 or 0.07231183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.72 or 0.99596805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

