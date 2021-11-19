Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Rallybio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RLYB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,462,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.