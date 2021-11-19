Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.47). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

