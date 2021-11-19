Rate3 24 Hour Volume Hits $146,609.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $377,819.33 and approximately $146,609.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00220293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00089101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

