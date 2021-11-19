Raymond James Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EIF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

TSE:EIF opened at C$45.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 29.25. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.87%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

