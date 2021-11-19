Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 61,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.96. 43,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,600. The stock has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

