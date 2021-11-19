Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Shares Down 12.6%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF)’s stock price dropped 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Razor Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RZREF)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

