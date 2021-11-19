RBC Bearings Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

ROLL stock opened at $219.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.92. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 217.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,138 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 165.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

