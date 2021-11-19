Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

REAL stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$621.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.71. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$7.65 and a 52 week high of C$26.45.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

