Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vimeo (VMEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) recently:

11/17/2021 – Vimeo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

11/11/2021 – Vimeo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

11/5/2021 – Vimeo had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Vimeo was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

11/4/2021 – Vimeo had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Vimeo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

9/22/2021 – Vimeo is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VMEO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.79. 4,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,275. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

