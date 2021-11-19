Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.00

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $501.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,913.46 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $150,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,487,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,773,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,568 shares of company stock worth $2,253,101. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth $23,520,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Red Violet by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Red Violet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Red Violet by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 557,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 215,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Red Violet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 68,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

