Redcentric (LON:RCN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redcentric (LON:RCN) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Thursday. Redcentric has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. The firm has a market cap of £200.29 million and a PE ratio of 21.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

