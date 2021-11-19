Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,547.65 or 0.98333671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00037980 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.11 or 0.00490548 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.