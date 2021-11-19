Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REED. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.10 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.29. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 161.92% and a negative net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Bello purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 166,000 shares of company stock worth $95,100 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 30,796 shares in the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

