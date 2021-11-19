Reef Reaches Market Cap of $445.80 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $445.80 million and approximately $71.83 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.59 or 0.00363502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00223413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00089718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 15,973,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.