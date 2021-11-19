Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 39.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 627,017 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 85.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 356,812 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $22,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $74.76 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.05%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

