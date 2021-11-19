Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $167.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $167.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.