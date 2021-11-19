Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 46.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,876 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 534,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 486,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 293.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 460,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 343,520 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

