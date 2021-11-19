Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,351,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 210.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.65 on Friday. Zosano Pharma Co. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

