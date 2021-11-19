Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Interstate BancSystem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.