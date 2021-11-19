Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. Renault has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

