Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Update

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the October 14th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RNSHF traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $76.88. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNSHF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,391.50.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

