RenovaCare (RCAR) & Its Peers Critical Review

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS: RCAR) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RenovaCare to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RenovaCare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A RenovaCare Competitors 1002 4139 7526 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.90%. Given RenovaCare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenovaCare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RenovaCare and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A -$9.55 million -12.13 RenovaCare Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.79

RenovaCare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -103.43% -92.43% RenovaCare Competitors -561.66% -79.11% -17.36%

Risk & Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RenovaCare competitors beat RenovaCare on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

