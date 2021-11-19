Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $716.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $1,813,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,973. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

