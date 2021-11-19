Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 23,235 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $782,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $81,773.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $26,322.12.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $368.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01.

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.