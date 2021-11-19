Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

REPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

REPL opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,293,348 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Replimune Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

