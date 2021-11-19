Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lassonde Industries Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $10.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.68. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.58 EPS.
Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
