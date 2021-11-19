Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,240 shares of company stock worth $1,381,767. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

