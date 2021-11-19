Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69).

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

