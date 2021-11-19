ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Sells $36,328.45 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 13,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $36,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barton P. Bandy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $851,087.66.

ReShape Lifesciences stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -1.16.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter.

RSLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

