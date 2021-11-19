Reviewing Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 22.86% 13.87% 0.80% Popular 33.16% 15.29% 1.29%

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Nova Scotia and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 4 7 0 2.64 Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus price target of $87.77, indicating a potential upside of 33.65%. Popular has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Popular.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Popular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.45 $5.04 billion $5.62 11.69 Popular $2.60 billion 2.56 $506.62 million $10.97 7.61

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Popular. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Popular beats Bank of Nova Scotia on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

