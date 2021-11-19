Reviewing Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Innodata alerts:

This table compares Innodata and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata 1.04% 2.23% 1.17% EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76%

Innodata has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its share price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of EVmo shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innodata and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innodata and EVmo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $58.24 million 3.46 $620,000.00 $0.02 375.69 EVmo $7.62 million 4.75 -$3.50 million ($0.21) -4.48

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo. EVmo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innodata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innodata beats EVmo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The company was founded by Todd H. Solo

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.