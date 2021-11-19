RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.50 million-$434.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.55 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.90.

RNG traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.54. 20,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,217. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $207.53 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.09.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total transaction of $81,729.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,268,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,109 shares of company stock valued at $18,667,243. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

