Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.36% from the company’s previous close.

RSKD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52. Riskified has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. As a group, analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

