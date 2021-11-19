Robert E. Landry Sells 681 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

REGN stock opened at $649.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

