Robert E. Landry Sells 681 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
REGN stock opened at $649.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.24.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
