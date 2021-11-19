Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 6.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Atlantic Securities raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roblox traded as high as $134.75 and last traded at $134.50. 102,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,811,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,543 shares of company stock valued at $79,330,573 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

