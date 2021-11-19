Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $344.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.58. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $347.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,618. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 243,816 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.