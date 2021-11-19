Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 52-Week High at $347.13

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $347.13 and last traded at $338.87, with a volume of 3489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $340.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

