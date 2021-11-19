Rodney O. Martin, Jr. Sells 19,364 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.27. 1,554,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.25%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,291,000 after buying an additional 83,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,842,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.