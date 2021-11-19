Rodney O. Martin, Jr. Sells 19,364 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of VOYA stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.27. 1,554,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,291,000 after buying an additional 83,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,842,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the last quarter.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
