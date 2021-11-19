Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist from $390.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.14.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $235.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.04 and its 200-day moving average is $351.61. Roku has a 12-month low of $234.85 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $165,191,940 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Roku by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Roku by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

