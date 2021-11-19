Rose M. Marcario Acquires 12,000 Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 123.38 on Friday. Rivian has a 12-month low of 95.20 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

