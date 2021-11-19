Rosemary Leith Acquires 200 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Rosemary Leith purchased 200 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,352 ($30.73) per share, with a total value of £4,704 ($6,145.81).

ICP stock opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,578 ($20.62) and a one year high of GBX 2,493 ($32.57). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,182.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

ICP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

