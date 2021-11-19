Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day moving average of $119.22. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

