Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $104.92 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

